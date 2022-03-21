Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Aston Villa are favourites to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds this summer for a £60million fee, the Times reports. The 26-year-old England midfielder, whose contract at Elland Road ends in 2024, is also said to be courted by Newcastle and West Ham. Phillips has been returning to fitness following a hamstring injury suffered in early December.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper. The Mirror says the Red Devils sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to Scotland to watch 30-year-old Benjamin Siegrist’s Dundee United take on Celtic. But the paper adds West Brom’s Sam Johnstone is United’s preferred option to back-up first-choice David De Gea, who has 18 months left on his contract. The Mail, meanwhile, says United’s top pick for De Gea’s eventual replacement is Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou.

Staying at Old Trafford and Marcus Rashford may reportedly seek an exit at the end of the season. The Manchester Evening News reports Barcelona have expressed an interest in the England forward, 24, who has struggled with form in recent months.

Conor Gallagher has been turning heads this Premier League campaign while on loan from Chelsea to Crystal Palace. And the Sun says Juventus and Inter Milan sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old England midfielder impress for the Eagles against Manchester City last week. Gallagher is due back at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Real Madrid are planning to ask the 21-year-old Norway striker to stay at Borussia Dortmund for one more season prior to signing him, according to Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.Aurelien Tchouameni: Foot Mercato reports Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in the France midfielder but his club Monaco will not accept less than £42m for the 22-year-old.