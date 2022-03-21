Tottenham are owning the own goal statistics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma’s own goal on Sunday was the 10th scored by Tottenham’s opponents this season.

Six of those have come in the Premier League, the most since Swansea benefited from eight opposing own goals in 2013-14, with three more in Europe and one in the FA Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Spurs’ 10 moments of fortune this term.

1. Antunes

Antunes, top, glances the ball past his own goalkeeper (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham 3 Pacos Ferreira 0, Europa Conference League, Aug 26

Harry Kane’s double had put Spurs ahead in the play-off round tie, having lost the first leg 1-0. Spurs’ progress was sealed when veteran defender Antunes got the crucial final touch to Giovani Lo Celso’s free-kick.

2. Loic Bade

Rennes 2 Tottenham 2, Europa Conference League, Sep 16

Spurs got a helping hand in their Group G clash when centre-back Bade turned Lucas Moura’s cross past his own keeper. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side fell behind to goals from Flavien Tait and Gaetan Laborde before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earned them a point.

3. Matt Targett

Matt Targett reacts after his own goal against Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham 2 Aston Villa 1, Premier League, Oct 3

Just four minutes after crossing for Ollie Watkins to cancel out Hojbjerg’s opener, full-back Targett was the unfortunate man to put Son Heung-min’s cross past Emi Martinez for Spurs’ winner.

4. Jacob Rasmussen

Tottenham 3 Vitesse 2, Europa Conference League, Nov 4

Spurs roared into a three-goal lead inside half an hour as Rasmussen’s error added to strikes from Son and Moura. The Dane quickly responded at the right end and Matu Bero got a second for the Dutch side but Spurs held on in a game also featuring three red cards.

5. Sergi Canos

Sergi Canos, centre, scores an own goal to put Tottenham ahead (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham 2 Brentford 0, Premier League, Dec 2

Pontus Jansson headed Son’s cross against team-mate Canos and in before the Korean rounded off the win.

6. Solly March

Tottenham 3 Brighton 1, FA Cup, Feb 5

January was the first month without an own goal this season in Spurs’ favour but it took just 24 minutes of February action for Seagulls midfielder March to end the wait. Kane scored the other two Spurs goals.

7. Jan Bednarek

Jan Bednarek’s own goal did not prove costly (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham 2 Southampton 3, Premier League, Feb 9

Four days later, Bednarek inadvertently put Spurs ahead with Son waiting to turn in Hojbjerg’s cross. Son restored the lead after Armando Broja’s equaliser but Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams secured a comeback win.

8. Michael Keane

Tottenham 5 Everton 0, Premier League, Mar 7

Ryan Sessegnon’s cross lured the Everton defender into his second own goal in three appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Son, Kane (twice) and Sergio Reguilon made it an emphatic win.

9. Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, second left, scores an own goal to level the scores against Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United 3 Tottenham 2, Premier League, Mar 12

One of only two away from north London and one of only three own goals this season to come in a game Spurs did not win, United captain Maguire’s error added to Kane’s penalty, before Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat-trick at the other end.

10. Kurt Zouma

Tottenham 3 West Ham 1, Premier League, Mar 20

Kane created a ninth-minute chance for Son only for Zouma to get the decisive touch and the unwanted credit for the goal. Son went on to score twice, both from Kane assists and with another Zouma deflection on his first.