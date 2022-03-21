Timothy Castagne delighted with ‘best return possible’ after comeback goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Timothy Castagne described it as “the best return possible” after marking his comeback appearance with a stunning strike in Leicester’s 2-1 win over Brentford on Sunday.

The Belgium full-back, back in action for the first time since December having recovered from a thigh injury, opened the scoring in the 20th minute at the King Power Stadium by firing into the top corner from just outside the box.

Castagne told LCFC TV: “It was the best return possible, we got the win and a good goal, so I’m very happy.

“To be honest, I wanted to shoot fast because I saw the guy trying to block it. I saw the trajectory and I knew it was in.

“I think you can see on my face that I was as surprised as the rest of the team. Even in training, I don’t think I’ve scored goals like that. I’m not known for my shots. It’s my best one, I think.”

Castagne’s effort was followed by another superb Leicester goal 13 minutes later as James Maddison doubled the lead with a delightful free-kick.

Yoane Wissa pulled a goal back for Brentford with five minutes of normal time remaining, but the Foxes held out for a third win in four Premier League outings and moved up to 10th in the table.

As well as Castagne’s return, the game also saw Jonny Evans get a first run-out since December as the fit-again centre-back came off the bench.

The recently-returned James Justin also completed the full duration, while Wesley Fofana was rested three days on from his comeback appearance at Rennes.

While boss Brendan Rodgers revealed there was doubt over whether midfielder Wilfred Ndidi – who has a knee issue – will play again this season, he stressed his optimism that with players coming back the Foxes can have a good end to the campaign.

Rodgers, who expects Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton to be available soon after the international break, said: “I’m very optimistic that we can finish well.

“It’s a challenge for us with so many of our best players out. However, them coming back will help galvanise the squad again and hopefully we can finish the season really strong.”

Thomas Frank’s Brentford, who were without Christian Eriksen due to coronavirus, remain 15th, eight points above the relegation zone.

Bees goalkeeper David Raya told the club’s official website: “I thought first half we could have done a bit better. They put two goals in the top corner, it’s just quality players, it happens.

“I thought the second half was much better. We created enough to at least get the point. But it wasn’t our day. It’s tough to take.

“They didn’t have that many chances, if you see it that way. But obviously players that have that quality, they can do that and put it in the top bin.”

Raya last week received his first call-up to the Spain squad ahead of friendlies against Albania and Iceland, and he said: “It was a proud moment for me and my family. It is a dream come true to play for your country.

“I was over the moon when I heard the news on Friday, I’m very happy to go with the national team.”

The Albania game takes place at RCDE Stadium, which overlooks the home of UE Cornella, the club for which Raya played as a junior.

“It will be a special moment to go with the national team to my home town. Hopefully I can get some minutes,” he added.