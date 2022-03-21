The winners and losers as the Premier League takes a break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The winners and losers as the Premier League takes a break

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 1:48 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 1:54 pm
Diogo Jota, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Frank Lampard have different battles at the top and bottom of the Premier League (Peter Byrne/Andrew Matthews/Peter Byrne/PA)

The international break has come as a good time for some Premier League clubs, and a bad time for others.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the winners and losers this fortnight.

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a hamstring injury (Peter Byrne/PA)

Injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah did not prevent the Reds from reaching the FA Cup semi-final after a hard-fought win at Nottingham Forest. It is hoped at Anfield that Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring issue will not sideline him for too long, although whether he will be fit for the highly-anticipated title showdown at Manchester City on April 10 remains to be seen. Salah’s foot injury will benefit from the enforced break and he should be available throughout a hectic April.

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne gets a well-earned rest (Martin Rickett/PA)

City have been handed a boost with the surprise news that Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of the Belgium squad. The midfielder was not considered for the friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and Burkina Faso, meaning he will get a welcome two-week rest ahead of the run-in. Belgium manager Roberto Martinez confirmed he wanted to look at some younger players. The same applies to Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku.

Leeds

Leeds have some momentum under Jesse Marsch (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The break is probably not so welcome at Elland Road, where there is clear momentum following back-to-back wins under new boss Jesse Marsch, giving the Whites some much-needed breathing space between themselves and the bottom three. However,  the action resumes with winnable fixtures against Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace – and midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper will hope their fitness issues are behind them for those games.

Everton

Everton capitulated at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

A fortnight to stew on an embarrassing 4-0 FA Cup capitulation at Crystal Palace is the last thing Everton boss Frank Lampard needs. The Toffees head into the break just three points above the relegation zone and will not be back in action until they travel to Lampard’s former club West Ham on April 3. They then face a pivotal midweek trip to Burnley before a visit from Manchester United. Lampard has a lot of soul-searching to do in the meantime.

