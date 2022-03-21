England’s backing of Eddie Jones called a ‘lie’ as pressure builds on head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England’s backing of Eddie Jones called a ‘lie’ as pressure builds on head coach

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 2:17 pm
Eddie Jones will continue as England’s head coach despite a dismal Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s unconditional backing of head coach Eddie Jones in the wake of another failed Guinness Six Nations is seen as “dishonest” by retired internationals Ugo Monye and Sam Warburton.

A Rugby Football Union spokesperson said on Sunday that “we are encouraged by the solid progress the team has made during this Six Nations” in an attempt to end any uncertainty over Jones’ future.

The unequivocal support came the day after England finished third in the table having lost three matches in the Championship for a second successive year with France and Ireland way out in front.

“Who in the eyes of the RFU thinks that signifies progress and they’re happy with how things are going at the moment?” former England wing Ugo Monye told the BBC’s Rugby Union Daily podcast.

“In fact, I had to read it (the statement) again. I thought ‘this is class banter’. Because fundamentally it’s just dishonest. To say they’re happy with the progress when the table says there is no progress…

“We have won two out of five which mirrors last year, so where is the progress? Fewer tries. This is a team that is meant to be progressing in the attacking box. I haven’t seen it.

Ugo Monye has described England's Six Nations as
“We’re not good enough to just focus on the World Cup. We’re not the All Blacks, we’re not South Africa. We’re miles off that.

“England are a team that say they want to be the number one in the world. With the financial backing, the player pool, the coaching staff and the resources they have, you can not be winning two out of five for two years in a row.

“It’s appalling. It’s just simply not good enough. They were miles behind where France were.”

Former Wales and Lions captain Warburton was also mystified by the RFU’s position but went a step further than Monye by calling the statement “a lie”.

Sam Warburton has questioned the RFU's backing of England
Sam Warburton has questioned the RFU’s backing of Eddie Jones (David Davies/PA)

“I don’t think it’s true, it’s not honest what they’ve said. Apart from Italy, none of the six nations will see two wins as progress. Don’t lie to us, it’s not,” Warburton said.

“It’s just to try and get the press off Eddie’s back so there are no questions of should Eddie go?

“Just say: ‘Eddie will be our coach until the next World Cup’. If they said that, people will accept it. It’s not progress, it’s just a lie.”

