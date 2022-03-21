Captain Tom Conlon among several Port Vale absentees for Exeter encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Captain Tom Conlon among several Port Vale absentees for Exeter encounter

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 4:06 pm
Tom Conlon is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tom Conlon is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Port Vale remain without a number of key players including captain Tom Conlon for Tuesday’s clash with Exeter.

Midfielder Conlon is set to miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

Defenders James Gibbons (ankle ligament damage), Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) are also still sidelined.

Eighth-placed Vale head into the encounter having won their last three League Two games.

Exeter will be without several midfielders ahead of their trip to Staffordshire.

Nigel Atangana is suspended after receiving a straight red card for a stoppage-time challenge on Christopher Missilou in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Oldham.

The Grecians will also be without Kyle Taylor, who was carried off on a stretcher against the Latics with a knee problem.

Timothee Dieng is also doubtful after being forced off with injury at half-time at Boundary Park.

