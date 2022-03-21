Panutche Camara and Luke Jephcott missing for Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth will be without Panutche Camara and Luke Jephcott for the visit of Cheltenham.

Forward duo Camara and Jephcott received international call-ups from Guinea Bissau and Wales Under-21s respectively and will also miss Argyle’s weekend clash with Ipswich.

Ryan Broom and Adam Randell will be pushing to come into the side in the absence of the pair.

Niall Ennis came off the bench to score in Plymouth’s 4-0 win over Accrington at the weekend and will also hope to come into the starting XI.

Ben Williams is out for Cheltenham.

The 22-year-old is waiting for scan results on a hamstring injury and it is unclear how long the left-back will be out for.

Lewis Freestone or Reece Hutchinson could get the nod in his place.

Forward George Lloyd may not be fit enough to start but could come off the bench again.