Oldham still without suspended captain Carl Piergianni for Sutton clash By Press Association March 21, 2022, 4:59 pm Oldham are still without suspended captain Carl Piergianni (Martin Rickett/PA) Oldham will be without captain Carl Piergianni for Tuesday's visit of Sutton. The defender will serve the second game of his two-match ban for accumulated bookings. Forward Junior Luamba is still expected to be sidelined for the relegation-battling Latics with a hamstring injury. Oldham are currently second-bottom of League Two and have lost their last four league games. Sutton were handed a boost after a handful of players were able to return against Tranmere at the weekend. Captain Craig Eastmond and goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis were restored to the starting line-up and should feature against the Latics. Will Randall could be a doubt after he was added to United's injury list and was absent for the Tranmere clash. Donovan Wilson and Harry Beautyman are also doubtful having been ruled out of the last two matches with injury.