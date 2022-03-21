Paul Downing could be named in Rochdale’s squad for Mansfield clash By Press Association March 21, 2022, 5:04 pm Paul Downing could return on Tuesday (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paul Downing could be named in Rochdale’s squad for their clash with Mansfield on Tuesday. The centre-back has been out of action since the middle of February but has recently returned to training and could be available in midweek. Max Taylor and Josh Andrews will both remain sidelined. Dale boss Robbie Stockdale could ring the changes as his side look to snap out of a winless run of five games. Ollie Clarke will be assessed by Nigel Clough ahead of Mansfield’s trip. The midfielder sustained a groin injury in the Stags’ 3-1 defeat to Port Vale last week and is touch and go for midweek. Winger Lucas Akins remains a doubt heading into the game. Long-term absentee Kellan Gordon remains out with a knee injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Richie Wellens hails Paul Smyth’s stunning equaliser after Orient comeback win George Ray expected to miss out as Leyton Orient take on Rochdale Carel Eiting could return for Huddersfield’s clash with Bournemouth Sutton boss Matt Gray dealing with injury crisis ahead of Tranmere clash