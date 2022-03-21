FA ‘liaising closely’ with Liverpool and Man City on travel issues for cup semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
FA ‘liaising closely’ with Liverpool and Man City on travel issues for cup semi

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 6:27 pm
Liverpool and Manchester City fans face travel problems for next month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liverpool and Manchester City fans face travel problems for next month's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Football Association is liaising with Liverpool and Manchester City regarding travel arrangements for supporters ahead of next month’s FA Cup Wembley semi-final in an attempt to minimise expected travel problems.

Engineering works planned for the weekend of April 16-17 mean there are no direct trains to the capital from the north-west, leaving fans of the Premier League’s top two sides with a major headache.

With between 50,000 and 60,000 supporters from the two clubs expected at Wembley, it presents a logistical nightmare.

“The FA will be liaising closely with both Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on all match arrangements, including supporters travel for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium, with further details to be announced in due course,” an FA statement read.

“We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture with as minimal disruption as possible.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his surprise that such a situation could be allowed to happen.

“How is that possible? The whole of the north-west is cut off from the rest of England?” he queried after Sunday’s quarter-final win over Nottingham Forest.

“I don’t know which kinds of solutions are available, but I hope somebody finds one. If we could play with supporters, that would be really good for both teams.”

Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly and City counterparts 1894 labelled the arrangements as “shambolic”.

“Fan reps of both LFC and Man City are appalled at the shambolic travel arrangements for the prestigious FA Cup semi-final at Wembley,” read a statement on Spirit of Shankly’s Twitter account.

