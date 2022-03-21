Aubameyang makes a point and Knight expresses relief – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is making a point at Barcelona…

Hello from the finished player 🔵🔴 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/MUPmsznoup — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) March 21, 2022

Helping them hammer Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.

This is the way to go. A proud night in the Bernabéu 💪🏻💪🏻🔵🔴 @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/dPiWL00GAq — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) March 21, 2022

What a night!! Visca Barca!!💙❤️What a team!! 🙌🏽 @DaniAlvesD2 bro congratulations not a bad way to get your 400th game!! Real legendary nights 🙌🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/W52dHOhMRH — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) March 20, 2022

Noche mágica. ¡Esto es el BARÇA! This is 𝓑𝓪𝓻ç𝓪 💙❤️ #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/HZblwjNCQZ — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) March 20, 2022

We are back. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) March 20, 2022

Gary Neville was not happy with Manchester United’s players.

I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 21, 2022

Gary Lineker offered a riposte.

True, they were mostly busy getting hammered down the pub without everyone being on social media to spy on them. https://t.co/0wvhnb8kQq — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 21, 2022

James Maddison had a debrief with the gaffer.

Debrief of the tactics from yesterdays game with the gaffer👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Drkjhf7ClF — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 21, 2022

International duty…

So happy to be back with the national team. The last few days obviously haven’t been easy after the burglary at my home and the Champions League exit, so it feels great to be reunited with my @equipedefrance family and concentrate on doing what I love again. Allez les Bleus!🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/oLHziYinDL — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 21, 2022

Poetry in motion.

Cricket

England were getting over their dramatic win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Anya Shrubsole was keeping an eye on the competition.

A special week for Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher.

🧢 #702 Special moment before my first test match, been hard work out there over the last few days but loved being out there in England whites for my first time ❤️ @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/ieeeL48eyJ — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) March 21, 2022

An incredibly special week for me and my family. ❤️ A dream I have wanted to achieve for about 16 years now. Thanks to everyone that’s helped along the way, family and friends, coaches and medical staff. I just want this to be the start. #703 pic.twitter.com/ZwPaO9FYqK — Matty Fisher (@9M_Fisher) March 21, 2022

Tennis

Coco Gauff is on home soil.

Indian Wells success for American Taylor Fritz.

Formula One

Ferrari toasted being back on top.

Meanwhile in Maranello 💚🤍❤️ The flag is back in its place 🏆#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/nbEsVMu36X — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 21, 2022

F1 looked back.

Lewis Hamilton was on the podium the last time Ferrari scored a 1-2 in Bahrain! #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2QvOiFNCCt — Formula 1 (@F1) March 21, 2022

Mick Schumacher celebrated a great opening weekend for Haas.

Ayrton Senna was remembered.

Red Bull vowed to come back fighting this weekend.

Motor racing can be brutal, but we'll come back fighting in Jeddah 👊 pic.twitter.com/cG0ZSBcXrz — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 21, 2022

Golf

Lee Westwood revolutionised golf.