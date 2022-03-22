Government urged to act as English football faces ‘now or never moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Government urged to act as English football faces ‘now or never moment’

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 12:03 am
Nottingham Forest fans during the FA Cup game against Liverpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nottingham Forest fans during the FA Cup game against Liverpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The Government has been urged to commit to legislation in its response to the fan-led review of football by the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Burnham says English football has reached “a now or never moment” and that significant reform will only be achieved if an independent regulator, recommended by the fan-led review, is underpinned by legislation.

Burnham, a supporter of the Fair Game group which seeks reforms to make clubs more sustainable, said: “There’s no doubt English football is at a crossroads.

“We need a sustainable future for football in England and Wales at every level. A future where the history, heritage and traditions of our clubs are protected.

“Football needs to change. In the next few days, the Government are going to respond to the fan-led review. It is not enough just to welcome the findings, which included a new, independent regulator.

“There needs to be a firm commitment to legislation and I believe that legislation should be included in May’s Queen’s Speech.

“I appeal to everyone in this country who cares about our beloved game to appeal to the Secretary of State Nadine Dorries to make sure the vital pledge to legislate for a regulator is included in the Government response.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham backs Fair Game
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham backs Fair Game (Jacob King/PA)

“Without it, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to save the future of English football risks being kicked into the long grass.”

Everton fan Burnham added: “Our football clubs and grounds are sacred to us – certainly that’s what Goodison Park has always been to me. You just can’t put a value on the sense of community and belonging and that needs to be protected.

“To my fellow politicians, to supporters, to football itself, to businesses, it is a ‘now or never’ moment. I ask you to back Fair Game, lead the change. There is light at the end of the tunnel, let’s not waste the opportunity.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston indicated the Government would legislate to set up a regulator for English football
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston indicated the Government would legislate to set up a regulator for English football (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston was questioned about the Government’s response to the review when he appeared before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee last week.

He told MPs there was a need for legislation to set up a regulator.

“I can’t promise the timescales of legislation but there’s no intent to kick this into the long grass or delay it,” he said.

“It is incredibly complex, this is not easy, we’re going to set up a regulator and that will require primary legislation. The timing of it is something we’re discussing at the moment.”

