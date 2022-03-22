Football rumours: Inter Milan want Edinson Cavani to replace Alexis Sanchez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Inter Milan want Edinson Cavani to replace Alexis Sanchez

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 7:24 am
Does Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani have unfinished business in the Serie A? (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could be on his way back to Italy this summer. The Mail, which cites Gazzetta Dello Sport, says Inter Milan want to sign the Uruguayan as a replacement for former United forward Alexis Sanchez, who could be allowed to leave San Siro in coming months. The 35-year-old Cavani, who previously played in Italy with Palermo and Napoli, is out of contract at the end of the season and has also been linked with a move to Barcelona.

The transfer race for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has begun to heat up, according to the Express. Newcastle are reported to have joined Arsenal, United and Tottenham in pursuing the 23-year-old striker, who has scored 11 times in 20 league appearances this campaign. The Nigeria international is believed, however, to have previously snubbed the Magpies when they came calling in January.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga points
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is a possible target for Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle bosses are understood to have drawn up a list of goalkeeper targets for the off-season and are monitoring Kepa Arrizabalaga as an option. The Mail says the Chelsea stopper and United’s Dean Henderson are under consideration to come to St James’ Park. Martin Dubravka has performed well consistently at the back for the Magpies but the club want to increase competition across key areas, adds the paper.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to significantly increase Bukayo Saka‘s pay to keep him at the Emirates. The England international has a basic wage of £30,000 a week, with the Sun saying the Gunners are preparing to offer him a new deal worth £125,000 a week to halt talk of the 20-year-old attacking midfielder leaving in the summer.

Chukwubuike Adamu has attracted the attention of yet another club amid a breakout season for RB Salzburg, according to the Mail. Leicester will compete with Southampton, French clubs Marseille and Monaco and numerous Bundesliga sides in trying to sign the 20-year-old Austria forward, who has scored seven times from 16 starts in the current campaign.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arthur Melo: Calciomercato reports Arsenal will try to sign the 25-year-old midfielder from Juventus in the summer, following a failed attempt for the Brazil international in January.

Jackson Porozo: Manchester City are preparing to sign the 21-year-old Ecuador central defender, who plays for Boavista in the Primeira Liga, according to Ojogo.

