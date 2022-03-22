Rangers accuse fans’ group of waging ‘propaganda war’ against club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Rangers accuse fans’ group of waging ‘propaganda war’ against club

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 2:14 pm
Rangers fans protested during Sunday’s match at Dundee by throwing tennis balls and streamers on to the pitch (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Rangers fans protested during Sunday’s match at Dundee by throwing tennis balls and streamers on to the pitch (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Rangers have accused a section of their supporters of being “intent on causing damage to our club”.

The Ibrox club released a withering statement on Tuesday, just hours after influential fans’ group Club 1872 questioned the “judgement, competence and honesty” of the Rangers executive team, led by Stewart Robertson, James Bisgrove and David Graham.

The furore has erupted in the wake of Rangers’ controversial decision to agree to play a friendly match against bitter city rivals Celtic in Sydney later this year.

A steward clears tennis balls off the Dundee pitch at the weekend
A steward clears tennis balls off the Dundee pitch at the weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Supporters believe the move undermines the intensity of the Glasgow derby and protested during Sunday’s cinch Premiership match away to Dundee by throwing tennis balls and streamers on to the pitch.

Rangers claim the unrest is driven by those with ulterior motives and said the group in question had sparked a “propaganda war”.

Their statement read: “The rest of this season is arguably one of the most crucial periods in our illustrious 150-year history.

“The men’s first team and women’s team are competing for major honours, both domestically and in Europe.

“It is deeply regrettable that the same small rump of ‘supporters’ remains intent on causing damage to our club. It is particularly concerning to note the timing they have chosen to launch their latest attack.

“It is lost on nobody that those intent on creating maximum disruption are those who have either enjoyed, or craved, a role within our club.

“The collective desire of our board, management and players is to have unity of purpose over the coming months. Rest assured, we will address the disruptors and their propaganda war at the end of this season.

“For now, nothing matters but results on the field.”

Club 1872 said in its statement, released on Tuesday morning, that Rangers’ executive team had been “dismissive, patronising and at times openly hostile” whenever the fans’ group had attempted to “represent the interests and concerns of supporters on a variety of topics such as ticketing, safe standing, disabled facilities, season ticket renewals, Scottish football governance and merchandise issues”.

The statement read: “Unfortunately, the contempt shown to supporters over this issue (participation in the Sydney Cup) is only the tip of the iceberg and has been ongoing, albeit less visibly to the majority of supporters, for almost two years.

“It is a source of great regret that we are having to raise these matters publicly, having always attempted to engage privately and constructively with the club, but the current custodians of Rangers Football Club have refused to speak with us privately despite repeated attempts to do so.

“The experience of Club 1872 directors, both past and present, is that Rangers’ executive team, led by Stewart Robertson, James Bisgrove and David Graham, has developed an extremely unhealthy disdain for the Rangers support and that inaccurate information has regularly been disseminated through the club’s own public statements, briefings to fan media and highly selective leaks to a small group of individuals within the Rangers support.

“This conduct has not, in our opinion, been intended to advance the aims of the club, but instead to serve the interests of a handful of members of the plc board and executive team and to protect them from healthy scrutiny and justified criticism.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal