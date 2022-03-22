Rico Henry signs new four-year contract with Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rico Henry signs new four-year contract with Brentford

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 2:53 pm
Rico Henry has made more than 150 appearances for Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Brentford defender Rico Henry has signed a new four-year-contract.

The 24-year-old left-back has agreed a deal to say in west London until the summer of 2026, while the Bees hold an option for an additional year.

Henry joined the club from Walsall in 2016 and has racked up more than 150 appearances in all competitions.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club website: “I am very pleased that Rico has signed another contract with us.

“He has had a top time here. He has been here a long time and we are pleased that he wants to continue to grow with us.

“Rico has seamlessly made the step up to the Premier League. Defensively he is fantastic, and you can see the way he defends one on one against some great attackers.

“He is also contributing up the field with the way he can arrive in the penalty area, as we have seen this season. There are bits to work on, but it is great that he will continue that development with us.

“We are pleased that we have a player here that can develop into a good Premier League player. He can also be part of our development as a club. We are constantly aiming to be better.

“We think we can get to a higher level and think we can take Rico to a higher level as well. It is very good to have him here.”

