Jason Roy given suspended two-match England ban

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 3:57 pm
Jason Roy has been handed a suspended ban and fined by a Cricket Discipline Commission (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jason Roy has been handed a suspended ban and fined by a Cricket Discipline Commission (Bradley Collyer/PA)

World Cup-winning opening batter Jason Roy has been handed a suspended two-match England ban following a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board, Roy admitted a charge of “conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute”.

The details of the breach of ECB directive 3.3 have not initially been disclosed by the governing body but the 31-year-old has also been hit with a fine of £2,500 to be paid by the end of this month.

Jason Roy helped England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019 (John Walton/PA)
Jason Roy helped England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019 (John Walton/PA)

Roy is “suspended from the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but that such suspension be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour”.

Roy has been an instrumental figure in England’s limited-overs sides in recent years and played a key role in helping them to their maiden 50-over World Cup success in 2019.

Roy, who is expected to be in England’s T20 World Cup side in Australia later this year, recently announced he was taking a “short indefinite break” from cricket after withdrawing from the upcoming Indian Premier League, where he was due to represent Gujarat Titans, citing bubble fatigue.

