Neco Williams desperate to end Wales’ long wait for World Cup place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Neco Williams desperate to end Wales’ long wait for World Cup place

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 5:11 pm
Neco Williams is desperate to showcase Wales’ quality at a World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Neco Williams is desperate to showcase Wales’ quality at a World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Neco Williams says it would be a “dream come true” for Wales to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and end their 64-year wait to grace the tournament.

Wales host Austria in a World Cup play-off semi-final at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

The winners will play Scotland or Ukraine in June to decide a World Cup place, something Wales have not experienced since reaching the quarter-finals of the competition in Sweden in 1958.

Wales v Belarus – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Neco Williams celebrates scoring in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus in November (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s massive. It’s been a long wait, a long time since Wales qualified for a World Cup,” Williams said.

“I’m sure the whole of Wales is looking forward to this game.

“If we win that, then we’re one step closer to the World Cup.

“You think about it all the time. As players you always want to play in the biggest of tournaments and on the biggest stages.

“We’ve got an unbelievable chance of qualifying for the biggest tournament in the world.

“Hopefully we can do that and showcase to the world what we can do, what quality of players we have and the team we have.

“Qatar is an unbelievable place and to play there against the best teams in the world would be a dream come true.”

Wales have been boosted by the presence of skipper Gareth Bale after the Real Madrid forward missed Sunday’s Clasico with Barcelona through injury.

Wales Training – The Vale Resort – Tuesday 22nd March
Captain Gareth Bale, left, trained with the Wales squad on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the game Bale “didn’t feel well” and that Wales would decide whether or not he features against Austria.

Bale trained with the rest of the Wales squad before the media on Tuesday and showed no signs of discomfort.

“He’s a professional and a world-class player so he knows how to look after himself,” said Williams, who has shone for Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham since making a January loan move from Liverpool.

“He’s been training with us and he looks fit and sharp.

“As long as he feels ready and he’s in the best shape possible, then we all know what Gareth’s capable of.”

Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Wayne Hennessey make up the senior group of Wales players who know it is probably now or never as far as playing at a World Cup is concerned.

But 20-year-old wing-back Williams insists qualification for Qatar is as much motivation for Wales’ younger generation.

He said: “Just as much as the older senior lads want to qualify, it’s exactly the same for us younger lads.

Wales Training – The Vale Resort – Tuesday 22nd March
Wales players during a training session ahead of their World Cup play-off against Austria (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We’re all in the same boat, we all want to qualify, and it would mean everything to us.

“This team has a special bond and chemistry and you can see that on the pitch.

“We know each other, how we play and the style we want to play.

“You saw that in the recent performances and results against Belarus and Belgium – and our only focus now is on this semi-final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal