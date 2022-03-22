Huddersfield half-back Will Pryce banned for 10 games for dangerous challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Huddersfield half-back Will Pryce banned for 10 games for dangerous challenge

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 7:13 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 7:50 pm
Will Pryce has been banned for 10 matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Huddersfield half-back Will Pryce has been banned for 10 matches for a dangerous challenge in the Giants’ Super League defeat at Hull on Sunday.

The 19-year-old stand-off was sent off after upending Hull winger Connor Wynne in a tackle during the second half of the 14-6 loss at the MKM Stadium.

Wynne landed on his shoulders, sparking a melee involving numerous players from both sides.

Will Pryce’s challenge sparked a melee involving players of both sides (Will Matthews/PA)

Pryce was charged with a Grade F offence – the most serious – by the Rugby Football League and was found guilty following an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

He faced a minimum eight-game ban but his final punishment also takes into account a similar offence in an academy match against Bradford last year. He was also fined £500.

A statement from the RFL read: “Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce will be suspended for 10 games following this evening’s independent disciplinary tribunal hearing.

“Pryce was sent off for a dangerous throw during his side’s Betfred Super League match with Hull FC last weekend and referred to tribunal by the match review panel on a Grade F charge.

“Pryce had previously been found guilty of a dangerous throw during an Academy game against Bradford Bulls in May 2021. He is also fined £500.”

Meanwhile, Wigan’s Kaide Ellis failed in his appeal against the severity of a five-match suspension. The prop was banned after being sent off for fighting along with Catalans’ Jordan Dezaria during Wigan’s loss to the French side earlier this month.

The statement added: “Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis was unsuccessful in his bid to reduce a five-match suspension imposed last week for throwing punches during his side’s recent match at Catalans Dragons.”

