Dunfermline come from behind to climb off foot of table with win over Partick By Press Association March 22, 2022, 9:44 pm Dunfermline beat Partick (John Walton/ PA) Dunfermline came from behind to climb off the bottom of the cinch Championship with a 4-1 win over Partick Thistle at East End Park. Thistle claimed a fifth-minute lead when Ross Docherty fired in from the edge of the area but the Pars levelled five minutes later when Lewis Mayo turned into his own goal. Matty Todd then headed the hosts ahead from a Dom Thomas cross and the same provider teed up Josh Edwards for a third afte 27 minutes. Thomas got on the scoresheet himself to put the result beyond doubt eight minutes from time.