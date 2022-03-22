Plymouth maintain promotion charge with sixth straight win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Plymouth maintain promotion charge with sixth straight win

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 9:47 pm
Danny Mayor scored Plymouth’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth consolidated their play-off place with a sixth Sky Bet League One win on the spin – a 2-0 victory at home to Cheltenham.

Niall Ennis scored a superb 14th-minute opener, drilling in a low shot from the far side of the penalty box in off the far post past diving goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Ennis could have doubled his tally shortly afterwards with a superb header but this time Cheltenham stopper Evans made a brilliant fingertip save.

Argyle playmaker Danny Mayor doubled the home side’s advantage in the 42nd minute with a superb finish, chesting down a high ball and then volleying over Evans and into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

Plymouth started the second half in the way they had finished the first, with Ennis crossing for top scorer Ryan Hardie to send the ball just wide of the near post with a deft backheel.

Cheltenham had their moments but found home goalkeeper Michael Cooper in top form once again.

