Plymouth maintain promotion charge with sixth straight win

Plymouth consolidated their play-off place with a sixth Sky Bet League One win on the spin – a 2-0 victory at home to Cheltenham.

Niall Ennis scored a superb 14th-minute opener, drilling in a low shot from the far side of the penalty box in off the far post past diving goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Ennis could have doubled his tally shortly afterwards with a superb header but this time Cheltenham stopper Evans made a brilliant fingertip save.

Argyle playmaker Danny Mayor doubled the home side’s advantage in the 42nd minute with a superb finish, chesting down a high ball and then volleying over Evans and into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

Plymouth started the second half in the way they had finished the first, with Ennis crossing for top scorer Ryan Hardie to send the ball just wide of the near post with a deft backheel.

Cheltenham had their moments but found home goalkeeper Michael Cooper in top form once again.