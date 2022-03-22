Sean Fagan settles feisty clash as Albion Rovers edge past Stirling By Press Association March 22, 2022, 9:50 pm Sean Fagan scored in the 89th minute at Forthbank (Graham Stuart/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sean Fagan netted late on as Albion Rovers won 1-0 at Stirling after both sides had been reduced to 10 men. Stirling were a man down from first-half stoppage time, when Dylan Mackin was sent off following a foul on Callum Wilson. The numbers were then levelled up in the 82nd minute by Kyle Doherty getting his marching orders for a challenge on Adam Cummins. Rovers then secured a first victory in seven outings thanks to Fagan’s 89th-minute strike after a Blair Malcolm shot was blocked. The result sees them move up a place to eighth in Scottish League Two, 11 points clear of basement boys Cowdenbeath and two behind seventh-placed Stirling. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Runaway leaders Kelty Hearts held by struggling Albion Jamie Barjonas scores twice as leaders Kelty Hearts beat Albion Rovers Gavin Price urges Elgin City to ignore League Two table ahead of vital Stirling Albion encounter Rangers ease past Stirling Albion 4-0 in Scottish Cup