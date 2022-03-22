Port Vale stay outside play-offs after stalemate with Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale missed a chance to break into the play-off places as automatic promotion chasers Exeter achieved a 0-0 Sky Bet League Two draw at Vale Park.

Vale, still with assistant boss Andy Crosby in charge with manager Darrell Clarke on compassionate leave, needed a fourth straight win to climb into the top seven.

Instead, the Potteries outfit drop to ninth as Matt Taylor’s second-placed Grecians earned a valuable point.

It could have been all three for the Grecians – beaten just once in 15 matches – but Jevani Brown’s 74th-minute curler struck the crossbar.

Vale posed their greatest threat in the opening period. One-time Manchester United prospect James Wilson was denied by Cameron Dawson’s fingertips after eight minutes.

And it was the same outcome after 20 minutes as the keeper thwarted the striker’s hopes of a 10th goal of the season.

Brown looked most likely to break the deadlock for City. Defender Connor Hall blocked a first-half attempt and his 61st -inute shot was saved by Aidan Stone before a penalty appeal was waved away.