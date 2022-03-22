Paul McCallum on target as Dagenham down Eastleigh to claim three points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McCallum’s first-half strike was enough for Dagenham to secure a 1-0 win against Eastleigh in the National League.

The result sees Dagenham return to winning ways after losing to Notts County at the weekend, but the Spitfires drop to 19th in the table.

The Daggers took the lead in the 33rd minute after Eastleigh were unable to clear their lines and Paul McCallum stabbed the ball home.

Dagenham were awarded a penalty in the second half when Mauro Vilhete was tripped in the box, but Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell saved Junior Morias’ spot-kick.

The Daggers came close to doubling their lead with two quick-fire chances, but McDonnell was able to save McCallum’s shot before clearing Mo Sagaf’s effort off the line.

Eastleigh had a chance when Sam Smart’s cross flashed across the box but Tyrone Barnett was unable to get on the end of it.