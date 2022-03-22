Stockport surge further clear with comfortable win over lowly King’s Lynn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport extended their lead at the top of the National League to 10 points by beating 10-man King’s Lynn 3-0.

Elliot Newby, Liam Hogan and Paddy Madden all scored to secure the Hatters a ninth consecutive win, while the Linnets remained second bottom in the table.

The visitors found the opener in the 18th minute when Mark Kitching’s effort fell to Newby, who smashed home his first goal for the Hatters.

Stockport doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Hogan headed in Newby’s corner.

Aaron Jones was sent off for King’s Lynn in the 60th minute after tripping Scott Quigley on the edge of the box, and Madden fired the resulting free-kick into the bottom corner to add a third for Stockport.