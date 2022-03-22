Stockport surge further clear with comfortable win over lowly King’s Lynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stockport surge further clear with comfortable win over lowly King’s Lynn

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 9:57 pm
Stockport beat King’s Lynn 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the National League (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stockport beat King’s Lynn 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the National League (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stockport extended their lead at the top of the National League to 10 points by beating 10-man King’s Lynn 3-0.

Elliot Newby, Liam Hogan and Paddy Madden all scored to secure the Hatters a ninth consecutive win, while the Linnets remained second bottom in the table.

The visitors found the opener in the 18th minute when Mark Kitching’s effort fell to Newby, who smashed home his first goal for the Hatters.

Stockport doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Hogan headed in Newby’s corner.

Aaron Jones was sent off for King’s Lynn in the 60th minute after tripping Scott Quigley on the edge of the box, and Madden fired the resulting free-kick into the bottom corner to add a third for Stockport.

