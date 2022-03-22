Wrexham boost promotion bid with win over Halifax By Press Association March 22, 2022, 10:01 pm Paul Mullin opened the scoring for Wrexham against Halifax (Morgan Harlow/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Halifax’s winning streak came to an end as they were beaten 3-1 at fellow National League promotion-chasers Wrexham. Paul Mullin opened the scoring by powering home a sixth-minute penalty, awarded for a handball by Tyrell Warren. Wrexham then doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark when Mullin’s shot was parried by Sam Johnson and Ollie Palmer slotted home the loose ball. James Jones made it 3-0 in the 87th minute before Zak Dearnley registered a late consolation for Halifax, who had won each of their previous five games. Wrexham, in fourth, are now a point behind third-placed Halifax and second-placed Chesterfield, who have played two games more and were beaten 1-0 at Altrincham on Tuesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Six in a row for Wrexham thanks to victory over Boreham Wood Zak Dearnley nets league debut goal as Halifax win at Weymouth Wrexham maintain promotion push with home win over struggling King’s Lynn Maidenhead beat Halifax to dent their National League title bid