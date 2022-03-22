Mansfield step up play-off push as Jordan Bowery nets late winner at Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield boosted their play-off chances with a 1-0 win over Rochdale thanks to substitute Jordan Bowery’s late strike at the Crown Oil Arena.

Jay Lynch denied Rhys Oates on four occasions but Bowery’s late effort helped seal the points for the visitors.

Dale came close on 13 minutes when James Ball saw his effort from outside the area deflect wide.

The Stags could have gone ahead just before the half-hour mark when Oates capitalised on some loose Rochdale possession but smashed straight at Lynch.

The hosts nearly had the opener in the 54th minute but Matt Done could not quite divert his half-volley past Nathan Bishop.

The best chances of the second half fell to the visitors, with Oates’ powerful effort from 20 yards saved by Lynch before Jamie Murphy failed to guide his strike on target.

The decisive moment came in the 86th minute when Oates’ low driven cross found Bowery at the far post and he emphatically finished to reduce the gap to the top seven to just two points and leave Rochdale without a win in six.