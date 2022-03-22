Matt Palmer strike sinks Notts County’s play-off rivals Boreham Wood By Press Association March 22, 2022, 10:15 pm Matt Palmer’s strike handed Notts County victory over Boreham Wood (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Matt Palmer scored the only goal as Notts County leapfrogged Boreham Wood with a 1-0 victory over their Vanarama National League play-off rivals. Palmer pounced in the 13th minute at Meadow Lane after a low Jayden Richardson cross caused problems in the Wood box. The Magpies continued to threaten but goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond produced good saves to deny Ruben Rodrigues and Dion Kelly-Evans before the break. Rodrigues and Kyle Wootton had further opportunities after the break but again Ashby-Hammond saved. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Boreham Wood and Grimsby share points in goalless stalemate Adrian Clifton’s late header snatches Boreham Wood a point Six in a row for Wrexham thanks to victory over Boreham Wood Boreham Wood’s FA Cup run ended as Salomon Rondon double sends Everton through