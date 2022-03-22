Tom Knowles on target as Yeovil defeat Bromley By Press Association March 22, 2022, 10:15 pm Tom Knowles secured victory for Yeovil with a 71st-minute goal (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tom Knowles struck the winner as Yeovil defeated Bromley 2-1 at Huish Park. The Glovers went ahead early on through a 10th-minute Lawson D’Ath finish before George Alexander equalised midway through the first half, poking in after Ted Cann spilled a ball from Corey Whitely. Knowles then put the home side back in front in the 71st minute having been teed up by Josh Neufville. While Yeovil remain 13th in the table, Bromley – now winless in seven National League outings – slip a place to 10th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Yeovil and Eastleigh settle for a point each Wrexham come from behind to beat Yeovil and keep promotion push on track Nathan Blissett fires Maidenhead to overdue victory at expense of Bromley