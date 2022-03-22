Torquay rout Aldershot in National League By Press Association March 22, 2022, 10:31 pm Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, left, was on target as Torquay thrashed Aldershot (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Torquay turned on the style as they ran out 4-0 winners over Aldershot in the Vanarama National League. Their opening three goals came in an 11-minute spell in the first half after Dean Moxey headed them ahead on 13 minutes. Stephen Wearne doubled the lead three minutes later and Bradley Webb then turned into his own net. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans completed the rout two minutes after the break. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Elgin City 0-0 Kelty Hearts: Borough Briggs stand-in captain praises gritty display against league leaders Danny Wright brace guides Torquay to victory at King’s Lynn Torquay need late leveller to avoid defeat at lowly Wealdstone Torquay suffer play-off setback as Barnet rally from two goals down to earn draw