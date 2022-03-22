Sutton are ‘right in the mix’ for promotion after Oldham win – Matt Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Sutton are ‘right in the mix’ for promotion after Oldham win – Matt Gray

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 10:37 pm
Matt Gray believes Sutton are back in the promotion race (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Gray believes Sutton are back in the promotion race (Adam Davy/PA)

Sutton boss Matt Gray reckons his side are back in the mix for promotion after they claimed a 3-1 win at struggling Oldham.

The U’s had been winless in three games ahead of the long trip to Boundary Park, but the three points gained lifted them to within a whisker of the play-off places.

“The most important thing, especially at this stage of the season, is the result, so I’m delighted,” said Gray.

“Both clubs had depleted squads going into the game, but I’m really proud of our players here who showed tremendous attitude and endeavour to grind out a result.

“We’ve had a really busy, tough schedule to contend with, with games and the travelling involved, so to come up here on a Tuesday night and put in a performance like that is terrific.

“It’s just disappointing that we conceded one at the end, but I can’t be critical.

“We had a little bit of luck with the first goal and we could probably have been a bit more ruthless in the first half, but we certainly had that in the second.

“We looked reasonably comfortable and we are right in the mix again now.

“We felt a bit hard done by in all of our last three games, but it’s so important that we’re back to winning ways now.”

Sutton were in control throughout the first half and led at the break thanks to Ricky Korboa’s bizarre goal.

He charged down Benny Couto’s attempted clearance before watching the ball trickle past goalkeeper Danny Rogers and into the net.

Korboa’s cool finish doubled Sutton’s lead shortly after the restart, before substitute Harry Beautyman’s spot-kick made it three.

Will Sutton scored a late consolation for Oldham, who slid to a fifth straight loss.

Boss John Sheridan cut a frustrated figure.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” he said. “Life’s just difficult at the moment.

“We’re not winning games at the moment and that’s five defeats now.

“We told the players what we expected Sutton were going to do, they’re a big, strong outfit and put you on the back foot.

“We did okay before the goal, but that’s just typical of our luck right now.

“I’m not angry, I just get frustrated watching certain people trying to do things on the pitch.

“The decisions we’re making aren’t helping – it’s just a bit of game knowhow we need. I’m sick of going on about that. I must tell them things 100 times.

“There’s enough games left for us, though. I think we’ve got nine left now and I know we’re capable of getting the results we need.

“We’ve got teams to catch, though, and we can’t keep putting in performances like this one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal