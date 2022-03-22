Steven Schumacher hails ‘team effort’ after Plymouth’s sixth clean sheet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Steven Schumacher hails ‘team effort’ after Plymouth’s sixth clean sheet

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 10:53 pm
Steven Schumacher was impressed by a team effort (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Schumacher was impressed by a team effort (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Steven Schumacher was as happy with a sixth straight clean sheet as he was a sixth consecutive victory as promotion-chasing Plymouth eased to a 2-0 win over Cheltenham.

Striker Niall Ennis arrowed the ball home from a tight angle to put Argyle 1-0 up before playmaker Danny Mayor scored a sublime volley after 42 minutes as the Greens consolidated their play-off place.

Schumacher said: “That’s six clean sheets, which is brilliant and it’s not just the goalkeeper and the defenders, it’s everybody. It’s such a team effort to keep a clean sheet and it’s not easy, but we’ve done it again.”

He added: “Two brilliant goals, two great finishes. The first one from Niall was a lovely little move and then a bit of individual skill and a great finish.

“And then the second one from Danny…was an absolutely gorgeous finish, right in the top corner. I’m made up and very pleased for him because he’s been in such good form and deserves the goal.

“The performance tonight was good. We won 2-0 at home, again, scored two great goals and played some nice football at times.

“Cheltenham also played some good football and had some big chances. Teams are going to try that against us, you can’t have it all your own way for 90 minutes.

“They are a good team and Alfie May is in really good form. He was a threat, and some of their passages of play were good but it was another brilliant night here at Home Park and we’ve enjoyed it.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said: “I haven’t seen the stats but I would imagine possession was fairly even, I imagine shots were fairly even.

“Their keeper made two or three fantastic saves, the ball didn’t quite drop for us today and ultimately the goal that has won them the game was an absolute worldie.

“Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up and say it’s just a bit of magic. So yes, we can do better with the first contact and things like that.

“Alfie (May) has probably had more chances today than he did against Wycombe where he scored four. It just didn’t drop for him.

“I thought we were okay, we were decent, but the real fine margins of trying to get a win away from home at a team that are going for the play-offs, we didn’t quite fall the right side of those.

“It was a decent performance, but did we do enough to win? No. But I thought we could have nicked something.

“The second goal, that is the bit that has won them the game. But we kept going, there was no question of downing tools. Sometimes you have to accept that we didn’t quite do enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal