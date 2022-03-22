Nigel Clough hails ‘vital’ success as Mansfield beat Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nigel Clough feels his side claimed a “vital” win after they moved to within two points of the League Two play-offs with a 1-0 win over Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

The visitors could have had the opener on a number of occasions but Dale keeper Jay Lynch was on hand to deal with Rhys Oates four times before Jamie Murphy’s one-on-one attempt went narrowly wide of the target.

The crucial moment of the game came on 86 minutes when Oates’ low drilled cross was met at the far post by substitute Jordan Bowery, who finished emphatically.

Clough said: “It’s a vital win because of this run of five games, it’s bad enough losing two games (to Tranmere and Port Vale).

“I thought we had enough situations in the first half to get a goal but we didn’t.

“We had a couple of shots from Oates that if they’re either side of the goalkeeper, they’re in but we just seemed to hit everything at him.

“But he’s turned provider in the last 10 minutes – it’s about time, we were 0-0 heading into the last 10 minutes away from home and not chasing a game.

“We were nice and solid, kept that clean sheet intact and you’re always likely to nick one.”

Victory for Mansfield moves them within touching distance of the play-offs and they have games in hand over their fellow play-off contenders.

Clough added: “I could not care less about performances at this stage, 11 games to go now. Early in the season you look for patterns and performances but this time of the season you win anyhow and any way. Clean sheet away, 1-0 and three points, that’s all that matters.”

Robbie Stockdale feels his Rochdale side did enough to get something from the game before Bowery snatched the winner late on.

He said: “I’m gutted for the players, I thought it was a whole-hearted performance.

“I thought it was chalk and cheese from our game at the weekend (a 3-1 loss to Leyton Orient), so I was pleased with that.

“The game was in the balance and very, very close but unfortunately for us they had that one moment at the end and I think if both managers shook hands on a draw, both would have been satisfied.”

Defeat leaves Rochdale without a win in six but Stockdale has taken some positives from his side’s display.

He added: “I did not see any player not giving their absolute all, I felt we created some half-decent moments.

“One without a win is a concern for me but there’s no hiding from that.

“I’ve got an opinion where we’re going to finish and it won’t be where we are now. “