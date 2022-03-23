World number one Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
World number one Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 2:29 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 5:22 am
World number one Ash Barty has announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25 (Steven Paston/PA)
World number one Ash Barty has announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25.

The Australian, who has won three grand slams and is the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, said she was retiring from the sport for a second time to “chase other dreams”.

The Queenslander revealed she was retiring in an Instagram video recorded with friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua.

Barty said: “I kind of wasn’t quite sure how I was going do this but I think so many times in my life both my professional and my personal, you’ve been there for me.

“And I just couldn’t think ‘there’s no right way, there’s no wrong way’. It’s just my way and this is perfect for me to share it with you to talk to you about it with my team, my loved ones, that I’ll be retiring from tennis.

“And so first time I’ve actually said it out loud and yeah, it’s hard to say, but I’m so happy and I’m so ready and I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person, this is right.”

The right-hander said winning at Wimbledon – the first time an Australian had claimed a singles title at the Championships in nearly 20 years – had been her “one true dream”.

Her voice broke as she told Dellacqua that retirement was “something I’ve been thinking about for a long time”.

“I’ve had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments,” she said.

Ashleigh Barty reacts after winning her ladies’ singles final match at Wimbledon
Barty said winning Wimbledon, pictured above, was her ‘one true dream’ in tennis (Adam Davy/PA)

“Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete when you work so hard your whole life for one goal, and I’ve been able to share that with so many incredible people.

“But to be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, my one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective.”

Barty promised in the caption to the video there would be “more to come tomorrow” at a press conference.

Former world number one Simona Halep pondered whether Barty might switch sports, as the Australian did following the 2015 US Open when she played for the Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League.

“Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments,” the Romanian tweeted.

“What’s next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo.”

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, the only man to complete the Golden Slam in quad singles, said Barty was an “even better person” than she was a tennis player.

Alcott tweeted: “Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate.”

