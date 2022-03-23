Retiring Ash Barty says winning Wimbledon was her ‘one true dream’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Retiring Ash Barty says winning Wimbledon was her ‘one true dream’

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 5:49 am
Ashleigh Barty reacts after winning her ladies’ singles final match against Karolina Pliskova on centre court on day twelve of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Adam Davy/PA)
Ashleigh Barty reacts after winning her ladies' singles final match against Karolina Pliskova on centre court on day twelve of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Adam Davy/PA)

Ash Barty has paid special tribute to her 2021 Wimbledon victory, calling it her “one true dream” as she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.

The Australian revealed she was retiring in an Instagram video recorded with friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua.

In her video, Barty singled out her 2021 Wimbledon victory as the crowning moment of her career.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments.

“Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete when you work so hard your whole life for one goal, and I’ve been able to share that with so many incredible people.

“But to be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, my one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective.”

Ashleigh Barty (left) with her trophy after winning the ladies’ singles final match and runner up Karolina Pliskova with her trophy
Ashleigh Barty (left) with her trophy after winning the ladies’ singles final match and runner up Karolina Pliskova with her trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Barty’s victory at the All England Club came more than a year after she broke through for her maiden grand slam title at Roland Garros.

She eclipsed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3 in the final, becoming the first Australian woman to hold the Venus Rosewater Dish since her idol and mentor, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, in 1980.

Barty, a three-time grand slam singles winner, has held the number one ranking for 114 consecutive weeks and leaves the sport as the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion.

