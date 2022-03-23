Football rumours: Manchester United interview Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Manchester United interview Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 7:29 am
Manchester United have reportedly interviewed Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United have interviewed Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag in their search for a replacement for Ralf Rangnick, the Daily Mail reports. The 52-year-old apparently had an interview on Monday, but the Old Trafford club are also looking to speak to Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. High hopes for a deal with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have died down.

The same paper says West Ham will demand a record transfer fee of £150million to sell midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. After losing a battle to persuade the 23-year-old to stay, the club is setting the bar high for compensation. Meanwhile, Rice remains linked with a potential move to Manchester United as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

West Ham United v Sevilla – UEFA Europa League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – London Stadium
West Ham’s Declan Rice may be sold for a record transfer fee (Nigel French/PA)

Newcastle have apparently stepped up a bid to sign 23-year-old Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly. The Daily Express reports that the Magpies are willing to offer £12m. The former England Under-21 international is reportedly one of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s biggest targets in his mission to save the club from relegation from the Premier League.

Muhammed Kerem: Turkish publication Aksam says Arsenal and Tottenham are both monitoring the 23-year-old Galatasaray winger.

Raphinha: The 25-year-old Brazil forward has rejected a first offer for a new contract at Leeds, according to Brazilian publication UOL.

