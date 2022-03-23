Wales ‘raring to go’ ahead of crunch World Cup play-off – Brennan Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wales ‘raring to go’ ahead of crunch World Cup play-off – Brennan Johnson

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 10:17 am
Brennan Johnson has been in superb form ahead of Wales’ World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria (David Davies/PA)
Brennan Johnson has been in superb form ahead of Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria (David Davies/PA)

Brennan Johnson hopes to make a World Cup play-off impact for Wales after missing out on Euro 2020 selection last summer.

Johnson failed to make the cut for Wales’ 26-man squad at the European Championship delayed 12 months by coronavirus, despite scoring 13 goals on loan at Lincoln last season and helping the Imps into the League One play-offs.

The 20-year-old winger was told by the Wales management why he had just fallen short of selection, and Johnson has responded with a season to remember at Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – City Ground
Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring against holders Leicester in the FA Cup, one of his dozen goals for Nottingham Forest this season (Tim Goode/PA)

Johnson has scored 12 goals as Forest have surged into the Championship play-off reckoning and was the subject of a reported £18million bid from Premier League club Brentford in January.

“Obviously, I was disappointed not being in the Euro squad,” Johnson said ahead of Wales’ World Cup play-off semi-final with Austria in Cardiff.

“I spoke to the manager (Robert Page) around that time and he explained it.

“He went for different players. There’s a big squad and a lot of good quality in the team.

“Taking my game to the next level was the kind of the message I got and hopefully I’ve been able to do that.”

Johnson has plenty of competition for a Wales starting spot on Thursday, with skipper Gareth Bale, Daniel James and Harry Wilson all fit and available.

But Johnson heads into Wales’ biggest World Cup tie in years – the Dragons’ only previous appearance in the finals came in 1958 – with the praise of former Forest and Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane ringing in his ears.

Keane, working as a pundit on Forest’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Liverpool on Sunday, described Johnson as a “natural footballer”.

Johnson said: “It’s always nice to hear things like that from such good players, especially ones that have played for Forest.

England v Wales – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Football pundit Roy Keane praised Brennan Johnson’s ability at the Nottingham Forest-Liverpool FA Cup tie (Nick Potts/PA)

“The whole team has been playing well.

“We’ve been pushing up the league and I’ve been really enjoying my football. Steve Cooper (Forest manager) has given me the confidence to go and express myself in games.

“We all know what a big game it is on Thursday and everyone is raring to go now.

“We know how big it is for the whole nation, getting to the World Cup will be massive. But I think we’ve just got to stay calm and get the job done.”

