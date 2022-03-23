Rangers’ Fashion Sakala to miss Zambia friendlies after positive Covid test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Rangers’ Fashion Sakala to miss Zambia friendlies after positive Covid test

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 11:27 am
Rangers’ Fashion Sakala out of Zambia’s friendlies due to Covid (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers’ Fashion Sakala out of Zambia’s friendlies due to Covid (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala will miss Zambia’s upcoming friendlies after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sakala came off the bench at half-time on Sunday to help the Light Blues beat Dundee 2-1 at the Kilmac stadium.

Zambia are due to face Congo in Turkey on March 25 before travelling to France to face Guinea in Paris on March 29, but Sakala will instead serve a period of quarantine.

A post on the Football Association of Zambia’s Facebook page read: “Scotland-based Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has been ruled out of the international friendly matches lined up during the FIFA window after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Sakala, who is on the books of Glasgow Rangers and was part of the 23-member squad named by Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic for Friday’s match against Congo, will be in quarantine for seven days.

“FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says the association has written to Glasgow Rangers on the player’s status and was awaiting formal correspondence.

“Sakala was scheduled to travel directly to Antalya for the Chipolopolo outing but has since been ruled after the Covid-19 results came out positive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]