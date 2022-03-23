Clarke’s captaincy contenders meet lethal Lewandowski – Scotland talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Clarke’s captaincy contenders meet lethal Lewandowski – Scotland talking points

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 3:07 pm
Steve Clarke’s Scotland are ready for their first game of 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Clarke’s Scotland are ready for their first game of 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)

Scotland play their first fixture of 2022 when they host Poland in a Hampden friendly on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points as Steve Clarke’s team bid to start the year on a positive note.

Chance to rebuild momentum

Scotland
Scotland finished 2021 on a high against Denmark (Jane Barlow/PA)

The nature of international football, with lengthy gaps between fixtures, means it is often more difficult to generate consistency and rhythm than at club level. In a period when they had fixtures in three consecutive months between September and November at the end of last year, Steve Clarke’s team won six games in a row as they motored into the World Cup play-off spot. With more than four months having elapsed since their last game – a rousing 2-0 win at home to Denmark – the manager will be hoping his team can somehow pick up where they left off.

Captaincy contenders

Grant Hanley
Scotland defender Grant Hanley captains Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

The absence of Scotland captain Andy Robertson for Thursday’s game as he recovers from Covid has served to highlight just how many natural leaders Clarke has in his squad. Asked who would skipper the team against Poland, the manager said on Wednesday afternoon he had not yet made that call as he had too many contenders to choose from. While it is likely Clarke has already made his decision privately, a genuine case could be made for at least half a dozen other players in the group to wear the armband. Premier League trio Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and John McGinn are all bedrocks of the squad with natural leadership skills, while Craig Gordon, Callum McGregor and Grant Hanley are all long-serving internationals who captain their respective clubs.

Ukraine factor

Ukraine
Ukraine were at Hampden in the Euros last summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The poignant aspect of this fixture will not be lost on anyone involved. Scotland should have been playing a high-stakes World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden on Thursday, with Poland due to play their play-off semi in Russia the following night. The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to both of those matches being called off, with Russia kicked out of the World Cup and Ukraine’s trip to Glasgow postponed until June. Thursday’s friendly between Scotland and Poland was hastily arranged as a result, and £10 from each ticket sold will be donated to UNICEF UK’s emergency appeal for Ukraine.

Lethal Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski scored twice on his last visit to Hampden (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scotland’s defenders will be tested to the extreme against arguably the most dangerous striker in world football. Robert Lewandowski may be 33 but he is currently in the form of his life, operating on an extraordinary level. The prolific Pole’s double for Bayern Munich against Union Berlin last weekend took his tally for the season to 45 goals at club level, while it also means he has now scored at least 50 goals for club and country in each of his last three seasons. Lewandowski scored a double on his only previous visit to Hampden – a 2-2 draw in a Euro 2016 qualifier in October 2015 – and will fancy his chances of rippling the net against the Scots once more.

Gilmour watch

Billy Gilmour
Billy Gilmour has had a tough season at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

It will be interesting to see how Billy Gilmour fares in the Scotland midfield having endured a chastening season on loan at Norwich. Despite a relative lack of first-team action, the 20-year-old Chelsea player has made a stunning start to his international career since his debut last summer. The hope for everyone concerned was that regular game time at club level this season would see the midfielder kick on to new heights. However, his loan move to Norwich has not gone to plan. Starting 18 games in total for a team struggling at the foot of the Premier League, Gilmour has been the subject of criticism from sections of the Canaries support for his underwhelming performances and has slipped to the periphery of the team over the past month. Scotland fans will be hoping his tough times at Carrow Road have not diminished his ability to influence matches on the international stage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal