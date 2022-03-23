Josh Warrington open to Leigh Wood fight in Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Josh Warrington open to Leigh Wood fight in Nottingham

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 5:35 pm
Josh Warrington fights in Leeds on Saturday night (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Warrington fights in Leeds on Saturday night (Martin Rickett/PA)

Josh Warrington says he would be happy to fight WBA champion Leigh Wood in Nottingham if he can regain his IBF featherweight crown on Saturday.

Leeds boxer Warrington will bid to become a two-time world champion at the First Direct Arena in his home city by beating Spain’s IBF title-holder Kiko Martinez.

Warrington, 31, is hoping to regain the same title he vacated 14 months ago, while Nottingham’s Wood successfully defended his WBA crown by spectacularly knocking out Michael Conlan earlier this month.

When asked if he would take on a possible unification fight against Wood on the champion’s home turf, Warrington said: “Most definitely.

“Listen, I’d love to go and boot the doors down at the City Ground and take the balmy Leeds lot with us and beat him in his backyard.

“But let’s concentrate on Saturday night and we’ll go from there.”

Martinez, 36, unexpectedly won the title with a sixth-round knockout of Sheffield’s former champion Kid Galahad in November last year.

Warrington wore a rubber skull-cap at a media workout at Leeds Kirkgate Market on Wednesday in a bid to have a joke at the bald Martinez’s expense.

Josh Warrington in the ring
Josh Warrington, right, fights in Leeds on Saturday night (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Yorkshireman said: “There’s no need to be bad-mouthing Kiko Martinez. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, as a lot of fighters do.

“But he did have a little pop at my bar-cut fringe. He said I looked like Jim Carey, so I thought I’d have a little go back at him.”

Warrington has already beaten Martinez, by a majority decision five years ago at the same Leeds arena on his way to his first world title.

‘The Leeds Warrior’ became IBF world champion with a split-decision victory over Lee Selby at Elland Road in 2018 and successfully defended his title on three occasions.

He vacated his belt in January last year and suffered his first career loss the following month in a non-title fight against Mauricio Lara after over a year of inactivity.

Warrington’s last appearance was in a rematch against Lara at Headingley Stadium in September, which ended in a technical draw after the Mexican was cut above his left eye in an accidental clash of heads.

“Without even realising it, subconsciously, I probably took my eye off the ball in the first Lara fight and in the second one I wanted to put it right,” Warrington added.

“I obviously didn’t get the opportunity, but I learned a lot in that second fight – I am at the level and would have gone on to beat him and I felt very confident after the first round of doing that.”

