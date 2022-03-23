Barty hangs up racket and Sterling visits Jamaica – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 23.

Football

Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira were honoured.

It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted. It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. #PLHallofFame pic.twitter.com/gn0j07qfM9 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 23, 2022

I was very honoured and proud when I heard that I am being inducted into the @premierleague Hall of Fame. Playing in the Premier League was a true privilege. I really enjoyed that part of my career, and I would like to thank all my teammates who helped make it so special. pic.twitter.com/8MAduP5fUB — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) March 23, 2022

What a guy… what a player! #LEGEND Cheers for picking me up in the morning 😂 https://t.co/SfCLSa1mvb — Dr Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 23, 2022

The pair seem on friendlier terms these days.

🤣 Great memories indeed. Congratulations mate. 👏🏼🙌🏼 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 23, 2022

Raheem Sterling took a special trip to Jamaica.

Took a trip back to where it all started on behalf of the @RSfoundation. Big Plans and we’ve only just got started. 💪🏾 It was an honour to host the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Jamaica! 🇯🇲 Look who showed up for a kick about ⚽ pic.twitter.com/b1rDf8gnbh — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 23, 2022

Rio Ferdinand wasn’t happy with the latest speculation.

Who’s feeding you this sh*t! Put myself forward yanoooooo 😂😂 https://t.co/RbqE8yjmub — Dr Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 23, 2022

Gary Neville wants Pochettino at Old Trafford.

Personally i would go for Pochettino but Ten Hag is the massive favourite of United fans to take the club forward. That’s if it is a clear choice between the 2. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 23, 2022

Yes! I also watched Tuchels PSG go out against us . He’s done ok🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/jMnwXbGnor — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 23, 2022

Players continued preparations for international duty.

toujours un honneur 🇨🇮🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/nMSWjjGIOz — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 23, 2022

A Brazilian came out of retirement!

Com o Íbis, nada é impossível. Ano passado, subimos pra primeira… E este ano… O IMPOSSÍVEL ACONTECEU NOVAMENTE! Contratamos um Campeão do M-U-N-D-O! 🏆 🌎 Vem vestir essa camisa, @denilsonshow 🔥 Vem descobrir o que é ser #OPiorEntreOsMelhores 🚀 pic.twitter.com/tq9QWZdpBW — Íbis Sport Club (@ibismania) March 22, 2022

Tennis

Ash Barty stunned the tennis world.

Tributes poured in.

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

One of a kind. On and off the court. A wonderful role model for women’s sport. ⭐️ @ashbarty https://t.co/9n9LfyLsN4 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) March 23, 2022

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022

What a champ and what a way to go @ashbarty 🏆 Happy retirement mate — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) March 23, 2022

Great to speak with @ashbarty today and simply say, ‘Thank you Ash’. Thank you for inspiring a nation. You are all class. Your achievements will be celebrated for all time. On behalf of all Australians, all the best to you & your fiancé Garry for your wedding & new life together. pic.twitter.com/JRNvfbScAv — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 23, 2022

Cricket

Fighting talk from Alex Hartley.

Alright Connor McGregor — Kate Cross (@katecross16) March 23, 2022

Paul Collingwood enjoyed Grenada.

Pat Cummins was happy.

Virat Kohli counted down to the IPL.

Not too long to go now⏳ pic.twitter.com/CzFOYqf53M — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 23, 2022

Kevin Pietersen welcomed a change of policy.

South Africa drops PCR tests today to get into the country for fully jabbed! Tourism can now most certainly play catch up! Go create your own unforgettable memories! Please support SA! You saw the raw deal they got when they discovered Omicron! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/mj73eJV93m — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 23, 2022

Formula One

Old teammates shared some banter.

I knew you’d be just fine 😂 — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 23, 2022

McLaren turned the clock back.

On this day in 2003, Kimi Räikkönen got off the mark for victories in F1. He brought it home in P1 for the first time at the Malaysian Grand Prix. 🏆 There would be a bright future ahead in the sport for the young Flying Finn. 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/XmqeIvPm7O — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 23, 2022

Golf

Ian Poulter was ready for some Match Play.

Boxing

The countdown was on.

𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨. This time next month the biggest boxing event of the year will be taking place under the arch 🏟️💥 👑 The WBC Heavyweight Championship🥊 @Tyson_Fury 🆚 @DillianWhyte Not to be missed. pic.twitter.com/g9JJ0ntunc — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) March 23, 2022