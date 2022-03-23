Russia rival UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 – what happens now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Russia rival UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 – what happens now?

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 6:47 pm
Russia made a surprise submission to host Euro 2028 or 2032 on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)
Russia made a surprise submission to host Euro 2028 or 2032 on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)

Russia have confirmed their interest in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite clubs and national teams from the country being banned from international football over the invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey also entered their candidacy for 2028 and 2032, meaning one way or the other the UK and Ireland will face a contest for the right to host the continental finals in six years’ time.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the issues.

How can Russia even bid?

UEFA and FIFA banned Russian clubs and national teams from their competitions on February 28, but crucially not the Football Union of Russia. For that reason, the bid cannot be rejected at this stage. However, the union’s status may be reviewed at future meetings of UEFA’s ruling executive committee. The first of those is scheduled for April 7.

Why would Russia want to bid?

Russia had been reported to be interested in a bid for Euro 2028 prior to the invasion of Ukraine. With UEFA expected to want to increase the men’s Euros from 24 to 32 teams in 2028, Russia have a proven pedigree for hosting a finals of that size having staged the 2018 World Cup.

What opposition might Russia face?

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has expressed her opposition to Russia being able to legitimise itself through sport
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has expressed her opposition to Russia being able to legitimise itself through sport (James Manning/PA)

UEFA is expected to come under political pressure almost immediately. British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is working with her counterparts in other countries around the world to form an international coalition to prevent Russia using sport as a means to legitimise Vladimir Putin’s regime in any way.

What about the UK and Ireland bid?
Though the five nations now face opposition, they remain overwhelming favourites for 2028 and submitted their formal expression of interest on Wednesday. Turkey have tried and failed many times in the past to win the right to stage a major tournament and Russia’s bid could be rejected by UEFA so the UK and Ireland bid represents a safe bet for UEFA. Despite the chaos surrounding the Euro 2020 final last year the UK, and Wembley, remains a go-to destination for UEFA.

What happens next?

UEFA will announce the hosts for 2028 and 2032 in September next year
UEFA will announce the hosts for 2028 and 2032 in September next year (Jamie Gardner/PA)

According to documents published by UEFA last October, bidders for Euro 2028 and 2032 will receive the bid requirements on March 30. Final bid dossier submissions must be handed over to UEFA by April 23 next year, with the decision on hosting to be taken in September 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal