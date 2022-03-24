On this day in 2018: Australian cricket rocked by ball-tampering scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On this day in 2018: Australian cricket rocked by ball-tampering scandal

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 6:01 am
On this day four years ago Cameron Bancroft was embroiled in a ball-tampering scandal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cameron Bancroft found himself embroiled in a ball-tampering scandal that would rock Australian cricket on this day four years ago.

The opening batter was caught using sandpaper to alter the state of a ball during a Test in South Africa, with television pictures showing the 27-year-old running his hand over the rough side of the ball while fielding in the covers before removing a small yellow object from his pocket and putting it down the front of his trousers.

In the mayhem that ensued, captain Steve Smith reluctantly admitted Australia had deliberately tampered with the ball after Bancroft was charged by match officials.

Smith and Warner received year-long bans from the sport
Steve Smith and David Warner received year-long bans from cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)

The incident was labelled by Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland as a “sad day for Australian cricket” and prompted widespread changes in Australian cricket, with Tim Paine installed as the national team’s skipper and Justin Langer replacing Darren Lehmann as head coach.

Australia’s prime minister Malcolm Turnbull labelled the incident a “shocking affront” to the country, adding: “This cheating is…it is a disgrace. We all know that. It is a terrible disgrace.”

Smith and vice-captain David Warner, who was later exposed as the ringleader of the decision to use sandpaper on the ball, were given year-long suspensions and banned from holding leadership positions within the team in future, with Bancroft receiving a nine-month ban.

The three players gave tearful press conferences but only Smith and Warner made successful returns to Test cricket, with Bancroft not having featured since 2019.

