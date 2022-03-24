Football rumours: Newcastle rule out making move for Paris St Germain’s Neymar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Newcastle rule out making move for Paris St Germain’s Neymar

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 7:25 am
Newcastle will not splash the cash on Brazil superstar Neymar as the club seek instead to work within their budget this off-season (Tim Goode/PA)
Newcastle will not splash the cash on Brazil superstar Neymar as the club seek instead to work within their budget this off-season (Tim Goode/PA)

Newcastle will not splash the cash on Brazil superstar Neymar as the club seek instead to work within their budget this off-season, according to the Telegraph. The paper says the Magpies have ruled trying to sign the 30-year-old Paris St Germain forward, with whom they were linked last week in a £200million move. Instead, the club will reportedly focus on smaller targets as their transfer budget is likely to be worth less than the £90m they spent in January.

England international Declan Rice would reportedly prefer to move to Chelsea than Manchester United. The Standard reports United are fancied to sign Rice but the 23-year-old wants to move to Stamford Bridge despite uncertainty over the Blues’ future. But the midfielder’s club West Ham insist he is not for sale and have valued him at £150m to deter competitors.

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez with the ball
Benfica’s Darwin Nunez with the ball (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Things appear to be getting serious between Arsenal and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The club have held background talks with the 22-year-old Uruguay international’s agents about a potential move to north London, according to the Express.

The Standard says West Ham are tracking Lille’s Sven Botman, 22, with a view to bringing the defender to London Stadium as part of a squad overhaul this summer.

Sergio Gomez: TEAMtalk reports Leeds are close to offering a contract to the 21-year-old Anderlecht left-back.

Trent Kone-Doherty: The 15-year-old Derry winger is about to be signed by Liverpool, according to the Irish Independent.

