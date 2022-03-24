Sebastian Vettel facing race against time to be fit for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sebastian Vettel facing race against time to be fit for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 8:49 am
Sebastian Vettel missed the first race in Bahrain (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sebastian Vettel missed the first race in Bahrain (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sebastian Vettel is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion’s Aston Martin team confirmed he has yet to return a negative Covid-19 test after he was ruled out of Formula One’s opener in Bahrain last weekend with the virus.

Nico Hulkenberg, who deputised for the 34-year-old Vettel in Bahrain, is on standby.

Aston Martin will take their final decision before first practice in Jeddah on Friday.

A statement from the British team read: “Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative COVID test to fly to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputise for Seb if necessary.

“We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race.”

Nico Hulkenberg is on standby to replace Sebastian Vettel
Nico Hulkenberg is on standby to replace Sebastian Vettel (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Although mandatory testing has been scrapped by Formula One, teams are continuing with the process.

F1 has made it compulsory for all team personnel to be vaccinated this year.

But drivers will still be banned from the paddock if they return a positive test in a country where isolation is not required. It is understood this is unlikely to change in the immediate future.

In Vettel’s absence, Aston Martin endured a poor start to the new campaign. Lance Stroll finished 12th with Hulkenberg 17th and last.

