Kieran Trippier ‘feeling positive’ as he looks to return to action quickly

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 10:51 am
Kieran Tripper broke his metatarsal in February
Kieran Tripper broke his metatarsal in February (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is vowing to return to action “as soon as possible” after stepping up his recovery from a broken metatarsal.

The right-back needed surgery on the injury he sustained in February, which came in just his fifth appearance since a £12million move from Atletico Madrid.

Trippier is with the rest of the Magpies squad at a warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the international break and has recently stopped wearing his protective boot.

The 31-year-old is not putting a date on a return but wants to get back out and help Newcastle’s relegation fight as quickly as he can.

“My recovery is going really well,” he told NUTV.

“I am moving a lot better now, my ankle is not as tight anymore, so it has been really good progress since we have been here and I am looking forward to stepping up my recovery.

“I am in a good place, I have been since I got injured. I am happy to be here and doing my rehab with the team and looking forward to coming back quickly.

Trippier was in fine form for Newcastle until his injury against Aston Villa last month
Kieran Trippier was in fine form for Newcastle until his injury against Aston Villa last month (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I feel like that, I know my body, I know how my body is reacting and up to now everything I have been doing in the rehab room I have had no reaction so that is positive news.

“I would like to be on the pitch as soon as possible but it was a break, so we have to take that into account. When I am feeling right and 100 per cent ready to play the manager will be the first to know.

“I have got to take my time a bit because it was a serious injury and I have to be mindful of that but at the minute I am feeling positive.”

