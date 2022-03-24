Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary receives Republic of Ireland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary receives Republic of Ireland call-up

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 10:53 am
Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary has been called up by the Republic of Ireland (John Walton/PA)
Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary has been called up by the Republic of Ireland (John Walton/PA)

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania after first-choice stopper Gavin Bazunu was forced to withdraw through illness.

The 26-year-old is the second keeper to be added to the squad this week following James Talbot’s call-up after Mark Travers returned to Bournemouth due to injury.

A Football Association of Ireland spokesman said: “Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Belgium and Lithuania.

“Illness has forced Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to withdraw as O’Leary joins Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Bohemians stopper James Talbot in Stephen Kenny’s squad.

“The 26-year-old, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kerry-born grandfather, has made 11 appearances for Bristol City in the Championship this season, 36 appearances overall, and last received a call-up in May 2019 for a training camp in Portugal.

“He is set to link up with the squad this morning ahead of Thursday’s training session as preparations continue for Saturday’s FAI Centenary Game against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium.”

