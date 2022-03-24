Jack Nowell’s season in doubt after suffering broken arm against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jack Nowell’s season in doubt after suffering broken arm against France

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 11:01 am
Jack Nowell's season is in doubt (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Nowell’s season is in doubt (Adam Davy/PA)

Jack Nowell faces a battle to play again this season after sustaining a broken arm in England’s Guinness Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday.

Nowell incurred the damage when falling to the ground after challenging for the ball in the first-half of the climax to the Championship in Paris and faces up to two months of rehabilitation.

The Exeter wing will have the operation alongside a procedure to fix a thumb injury and his future involvement this term hinges on whether the Chiefs reach the knockout phase of the Gallagher Premiership.

“Jack’s got a broken arm so that’s going to be that six to eight week period. He’s having that further assessed in more detail today (Thursday),” director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

Nowell may not play again this season
Nowell may not play again this season (Steve Haag/PA)

“He’ll also be having an operation on thumb ligaments that was impending anyway. He was probably going to hang on until the end of the season to get that done. The recovery time for the two is roughly the same and he’ll get them done in one go.

“Jack’s got a chance for the end of the season, but really that probably depends on how we go over the next number of weeks.”

It is the latest setback in a career blighted by injury and comes as Nowell was four appearances into his Test return having not played since the 2019 World Cup until this Six Nations.

“This one in particular you have to say is unlucky because he’s been bobbing along this season without too many issues,” Baxter said.

“A broken arm out of the blue is not an alert for overloading or playing with an injury. It’s one of those things and he’s just been very unfortunate. He’s landed badly and broken his arm.

“Jack is frustrated because he was clocking some game time this season and playing well for England.

“But he’s a fantastic rehabber and if there’s a chance of him coming back before the end of the season, he will.”

England finished third in the Six Nations after suffering three defeats for a second successive year, heaping pressure on to head coach Eddie Jones who nonetheless retains the backing of Twickenham bosses.

Exeter provided three starters against France and, while Baxter admits England have performed poorly in the Six Nations, he is reluctant to provide ultimate judgement.

Pressure is building on Eddie Jones
Pressure is building on Eddie Jones (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s a difficult one because in a lot of ways you’ve got to say no (it’s not good enough) because the competition it feeds off – the Premiership – is a great competition,” Baxter said.

“It’s produced a number of European champions over the last few years including Saracens and ourselves.

“You’ve got to say it should be better, but at the same time you need to know what the bigger picture is and what are the longer term plans are. Unless you’re party to that, then making a judgement can be tough.

“But at the same time I understand people saying England should be doing better.”

When asked if the Premiership is producing enough quality players for England to challenge for the Six Nations, Baxter replied: “Oh yeah, without doubt”.

