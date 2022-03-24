Pat McCormack already looking at world titles as Danny Mendoza bout beckons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Pat McCormack already looking at world titles as Danny Mendoza bout beckons

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 11:53 am
Pat McCormack, pictured, takes on Danny Mendoza on Friday night (Adam Davy/PA)
Pat McCormack, pictured, takes on Danny Mendoza on Friday night (Adam Davy/PA)

Olympic silver medallist Pat McCormack has lofty ambitions ahead of his professional debut on Friday, admitting: “If you’re not looking at world titles then you’re in the wrong game.”

McCormack was beaten by Roniel Iglesias in the men’s welterweight final at Tokyo 2020, rounding off an amateur career that also included gold at the Commonwealth Games and silver at the World Championships.

The 26-year-old Birtley boxer is well aware he will have to climb the ladder in the paid ranks ahead of the start of his journey against durable Nicaraguan Danny Mendoza at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday.

Pat McCormack, left, won Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020 (Adam Davy/PA)
Pat McCormack, left, won Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020 (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m proud of what I’ve done in the amateurs,” he told the PA news agency. “I was ready for the next step. Now it’s here and I’m ready for it.

“I finished the amateurs on top but with the pros I’m going to have to start at the bottom again. You can expect some big performances, some big nights back in the North East and just a bit of class.

“If you’re not looking at world titles then you’re in the wrong game but I know that’s a few years down the line. I’m just going to take it step-by-step, keep improving, training and learning and we’ll get to where we need to be.”

McCormack’s twin brother Luke also competed at last year’s Olympics and will embark on his own professional career next month.

Pat and Luke McCormack competed at the Olympics and both have turned to the professional ranks (Adam Davy/PA)
Pat and Luke McCormack competed at the Olympics and both have turned to the professional ranks (Adam Davy/PA)

Pat, the elder of the two by 45 minutes, said: “We have a very close relationship. We’re twins, we do everything together. When he’s fighting I get more nervous than I do when I’m fighting.

“There’s never any rivalry. I want him to win more than I want myself to win sometimes. We’re fighting together, not against each other.”

McCormack is grateful for the role boxing has played in his life, adding: “There was a lot of different paths I could have gone down and I picked the best one.

“I could have easily slipped into doing something else that wouldn’t have been positive but I always stuck to my boxing and training and I’ve got where I needed to be.”

:: Watch Pat McCormack’s professional debut at Probellum Throwdown in Newcastle on Friday, March 25 live in Eurosport TV, Eurosport App and discovery+

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal