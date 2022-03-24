Jordan Turnbull back from ban as Salford host Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford’s Jordan Turnbull returns from suspension for the visit of Walsall in League Two.

The centre-back has completed a two-match ban for collecting 10 bookings this season.

City are otherwise likely to be unchanged from the side which thumped Scunthorpe 5-1 last weekend.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris, Luke Burgess, Conor McAleny, Liam Shephard and Ian Henderson remain injury doubts.

Walsall hope to welcome Lee Tomlin back into the squad.

The former Cardiff and Middlesbrough forward has missed the last three matches after contracting coronavirus.

Midfielder Rory Holden remains a long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

Full-backs Reece Devine and Zak Mills are still doubtful.