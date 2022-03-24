Tyler Magloire out of Northampton’s game with Hartlepool due to shoulder injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton are without Tyler Magloire for the visit of Hartlepool in Sky Bet League Two.

The defender has returned to parent club Blackburn for treatment after dislocating his shoulder in the first half of last week’s loss to Bristol Rovers.

He joins fellow defenders Shaun McWilliams (knee) and Ali Koiki (hamstring) on the sidelines.

McWilliams is likely to miss the rest of the season and Koiki could be out for a month but striker Josh Eppiah is back in training and could soon be in contention.

Hartlepool can no longer call upon the services of midfielder Gavan Holohan after the Irishman joined National League side Grimsby this week.

Holohan, who spent three years with Pools, played a key role in their promotion back to the English Football League but opted to move on after struggling for game time in recent months.

Burton loanee Bryn Morris is hoping to prove his fitness after a month out with an ankle injury.

Mark Shelton could again be missing with a hamstring injury while another loan player, Newcastle’s Joe White, has also been nursing an ankle issue.