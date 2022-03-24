Tyler Magloire out of Northampton’s game with Hartlepool due to shoulder injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tyler Magloire out of Northampton’s game with Hartlepool due to shoulder injury

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 2:20 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 2:31 pm
Northampton are without Blackburn loanee Tyler Magloire due to injury (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Northampton are without Tyler Magloire for the visit of Hartlepool in Sky Bet League Two.

The defender has returned to parent club Blackburn for treatment after dislocating his shoulder in the first half of last week’s loss to Bristol Rovers.

He joins fellow defenders Shaun McWilliams (knee) and Ali Koiki (hamstring) on the sidelines.

McWilliams is likely to miss the rest of the season and Koiki could be out for a month but striker Josh Eppiah is back in training and could soon be in contention.

Hartlepool can no longer call upon the services of midfielder Gavan Holohan after the Irishman joined National League side Grimsby this week.

Holohan, who spent three years with Pools, played a key role in their promotion back to the English Football League but opted to move on after struggling for game time in recent months.

Burton loanee Bryn Morris is hoping to prove his fitness after a month out with an ankle injury.

Mark Shelton could again be missing with a hamstring injury while another loan player, Newcastle’s Joe White, has also been nursing an ankle issue.

